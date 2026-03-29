Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Johnson (back) did not return to Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Johnson left the game in the third quarter and was not able to return. He finished the contest with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, one steal and a block in 19 minutes. His status for Wednesday's game against the Jazz is now in question.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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