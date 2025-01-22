Cameron Johnson Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Johnson is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns with a right ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson picked up the injury during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks, but he was able to finish the game. However, it's not a surprise to see the Nets exercise caution on the second leg of this back-to-back set. Ben Simmons (illness) is doubtful for Brooklyn, and D'Angelo Russell is resting. Guys like Tosan Evbuomwan, Keon Johnson and Noah Clowney could be very busy for the Nets.
