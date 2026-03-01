Cameron Johnson Injury: Exits to locker room
Johnson (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
It's unclear exactly why Johnson exited to the locker room, though it's worth noting he was listed as probable with right ankle inflammation before being cleared to play. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 920 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 722 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 425 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 326 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3030 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More