Cameron Johnson Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Johnson (hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson sat out Friday for the second leg of the Nets' back-to-back set but is expected to be active for Sunday's matchup with Orlando. Johnson has been the Nets' top offensive option while Cam Thomas (hamstring) has been sidelined, but should return to a No. 2 role with Thomas also probable.