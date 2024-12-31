Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Expects to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Johnson (hip) is expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Magic with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter due to left hip soreness and wasn't able to return. He was a full go at Tuesday's practice, however, and he noted that his hip felt pretty good. Fantasy managers can expect him to suit up but will want to check back for official confirmation.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now