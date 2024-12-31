Cameron Johnson Injury: Expects to play Wednesday
Johnson (hip) is expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Magic with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter due to left hip soreness and wasn't able to return. He was a full go at Tuesday's practice, however, and he noted that his hip felt pretty good. Fantasy managers can expect him to suit up but will want to check back for official confirmation.
