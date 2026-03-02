Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Expects to sit out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:01am

Johnson (ankle) said after Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Timberwolves that he's not optimistic about his chances of playing Monday in Utah, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson was limited to 23 minutes Sunday before checking out of the contest for good with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a sore right ankle. Heading into the contest, Johnson had been listed as probable due to right ankle inflammation, so he seemingly aggravated the injury Sunday. For his part, Johnson doesn't believe the ankle issue will be a long-term concern, as he believes that exploring different shoes and orthotic inserts will help resolve the matter. Assuming Johnson ends up sitting out Monday, the Nuggets could have more minutes available for the likes of Spencer Jones, Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
31 days ago