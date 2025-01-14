Cameron Johnson Injury: Goes through shootaround

Johnson (ankle), who has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, went through the team's morning shootaround, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After going through shootaround, Johnson could be trending toward returning to the floor Tuesday against Portland. The 28-year-old has missed the last five games for the Nets, which has resulted in five losses for the squad. If cleared to play, Johnson may face some restrictions.