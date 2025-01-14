Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 1:32pm

Johnson (ankle), who has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, went through the team's morning shootaround, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After going through shootaround, Johnson could be trending toward returning to the floor Tuesday against Portland. The 28-year-old has missed the last five games for the Nets, which has resulted in five losses for the squad. If cleared to play, Johnson may face some restrictions.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now