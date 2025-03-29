Cameron Johnson Injury: Goes to locker room Saturday

Johnson (back) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson took a hard fall after colliding with Colby Jones on a drive to the basket. Johnson remained on the floor for several minutes while being attended to by trainers but was eventually able to head to the locker room under his own power. He was replaced by Trendon Watford at the 3:21 mark in the fourth quarter, and it's unlikely that Johnson returns to Saturday's game.