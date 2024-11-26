Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a right ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson sustained the injury during the first half of Monday's win over the Warriors, though he did try to play through it before being shut down prior to the second half. If the 28-year-old is sidelined Wednesday, Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford will likely see an uptick in playing time in an injury-ridden frontcourt.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
