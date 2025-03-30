Cameron Johnson Injury: Iffy to play Monday

Johnson (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Dallas, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion that he sustained during Saturday's win over the Wizards. If the 29-year-old forward joins Noah Clowney (ankle) and Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) on the sideline Monday, Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams are candidates for a bump in minutes.