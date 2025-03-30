Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson Injury: Iffy to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Johnson (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Dallas, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion that he sustained during Saturday's win over the Wizards. If the 29-year-old forward joins Noah Clowney (ankle) and Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) on the sideline Monday, Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams are candidates for a bump in minutes.

