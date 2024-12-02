Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 12:13pm

Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Johnson tweaked his ankle in the final minute of Sunday's game, but he insisted that he was fine. He's been diagnosed with a sprain, but the questionable tag suggests that it's a minor issue. The Nets are known for being cautious these days, however, so it will be interesting to see if he's given the green light.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
