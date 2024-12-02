Cameron Johnson Injury: Listed as questionable
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Johnson tweaked his ankle in the final minute of Sunday's game, but he insisted that he was fine. He's been diagnosed with a sprain, but the questionable tag suggests that it's a minor issue. The Nets are known for being cautious these days, however, so it will be interesting to see if he's given the green light.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now