Cameron Johnson Injury: Listed as questionable
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Johnson remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Denver. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is also questionable for Denver. If the team is shorthanded again, Julian Strawther could pick up another sizable workload Friday.
