Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Johnson remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Denver. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is also questionable for Denver. If the team is shorthanded again, Julian Strawther could pick up another sizable workload Friday.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
