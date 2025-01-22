Cameron Johnson Injury: May be dealing with injury

Johnson appeared to suffer an injury at some point during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks, though he was able to finish out the game while tallying 16 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Slater notes that Johnson seemed to "tweak something" on a drive early in the game, and while the forward wasn't forced out of the contest due to injury at any point, he was walking gingerly in the locker room following the contest. Johnson had previously missed seven of the Nets' first 10 games of January due to a right ankle sprain, so it's possible he may have tweaked the same ankle. Even if Johnson is dealing with only a minor injury scare, he still looks like a strong candidate to be held out for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Suns. Fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on Johnson's status leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.