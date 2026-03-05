Cameron Johnson Injury: Not playing Thursday
Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.
Johnson will miss a second consecutive game due to a right ankle injury that he picked up during the Nuggets' loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday, and his next chance to play is Friday against the Knicks. Tim Hardaway, Julian Strawther and Jonas Valanciunas should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Johnson is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 924 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 726 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 429 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 330 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More