Cameron Johnson Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Johnson will miss a second consecutive game due to a right ankle injury that he picked up during the Nuggets' loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday, and his next chance to play is Friday against the Knicks. Tim Hardaway, Julian Strawther and Jonas Valanciunas should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Johnson is sidelined.

