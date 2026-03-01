Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Now doubtful to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 3:06pm

Johnson is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against Minnesota due to right ankle soreness.

Johnson is not expected to return in the final minutes of Sunday's contest after being held scoreless in 23 minutes before heading to the locker room in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 29-year-old forward pop up on the injury report ahead of Monday's game in Utah.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
