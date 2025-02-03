Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson Injury: Out again Tuesday

February 3, 2025

Johnson (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson went through the majority of practice Monday, but the Nets will continue to exercise caution. With the trade deadline approaching, it's not a surprise to see this with Johnson linked to a move to a contending team. His status for Wednesday against the Wizards remains to be seen.

