Cameron Johnson Injury: Out for Saturday

Coach Jordi Fernandez said Friday that Johnson (ankle) will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Heat and will be re-evaluated sometime next week, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Johnson will miss his second consecutive contest due to the right ankle sprain, and it wouldn't be surprising if he also misses Monday's game against the Kings at the very least as the club works him back to form. With the 28-year-old sidelined, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Tosan Evbuomwan are all candidates for an uptick in playing time.