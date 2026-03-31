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Cameron Johnson Injury: Participates in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Johnson (back) practiced Tuesday, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette.

Johnson left Sunday's win over the Warriors and didn't return due to a back injury. However, his presence at Tuesday's session is an encouraging sign, and Johnson can be tentatively deemed questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah until the Nuggets release an official injury report.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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