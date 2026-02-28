Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Johnson (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Johnson is dealing with right ankle inflammation but is still likely to suit up in the front end of this back-to-back set. The 29-year-old forward has appeared in eight straight games, averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that span.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
