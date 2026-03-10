Cameron Johnson Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Johnson is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to back spasms.

Johnson came away with the issue in Monday's loss to the Thunder, but he remains likely to play Wednesday. The 30-year-old forward has averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per contest in his last eight games, shooting a woeful 33.3 percent from the field during this stretch.