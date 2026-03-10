Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 3:10pm

Johnson is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to back spasms.

Johnson came away with the issue in Monday's loss to the Thunder, but he remains likely to play Wednesday. The 30-year-old forward has averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per contest in his last eight games, shooting a woeful 33.3 percent from the field during this stretch.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
