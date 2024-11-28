Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Johnson is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle sprain.

Johnson has been one of the most consistent two-way players for the Nets this season, and missing him would be a huge blow for a Brooklyn team already missing Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (personal) for Friday's game. Johnson is averaging a career-high 17.9 points per game this season.

