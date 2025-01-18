Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 3:15pm

Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Johnson has missed the past two games for Brooklyn, but the forward remains day-to-day. His name has been in the rumor mill quite a lot, and the Nets aren't in a position to play him at less than 100 percent. If he continues to miss time, guys like Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson could benefit from a fantasy perspective.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets

