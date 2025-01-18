Cameron Johnson Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Johnson has missed the past two games for Brooklyn, but the forward remains day-to-day. His name has been in the rumor mill quite a lot, and the Nets aren't in a position to play him at less than 100 percent. If he continues to miss time, guys like Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson could benefit from a fantasy perspective.
