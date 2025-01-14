Cameron Johnson Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Johnson (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
After going through shootaround, Johnson could be trending toward returning to the floor Tuesday for Brooklyn against Portland. The 28-year-old has missed the last five games for the Nets, which has resulted in five losses for the squad.
