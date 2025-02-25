Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Questionable to face OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 2:49pm

Johnson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Feb. 4 due to a low-back contusion. The 28-year-old has appeared in seven consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 29.7 minutes per game. If Johnson is sidelined Wednesday, Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford are candidates for increased roles.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
