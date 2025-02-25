Cameron Johnson Injury: Questionable to face OKC
Johnson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Feb. 4 due to a low-back contusion. The 28-year-old has appeared in seven consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 29.7 minutes per game. If Johnson is sidelined Wednesday, Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford are candidates for increased roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now