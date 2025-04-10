Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson Injury: Remaining out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Thursday that Johnson (back) won't play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson will miss his sixth consecutive contest Friday due to a lower back contusion. Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Johnson remaining sidelined. His last chance to suit up this season will come Sunday against the Knicks.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets

