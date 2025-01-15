Cameron Johnson Injury: Resting Wednesday
Johnson won't play Wednesday against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Though he's being listed with an injury, Johnson is essentially getting rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he returned from a five-game absence Tuesday and finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block over 27 minutes. Johnson should be back in action Friday against the Lakers.
