Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 1:52pm

Johnson won't play Wednesday against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Though he's being listed with an injury, Johnson is essentially getting rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he returned from a five-game absence Tuesday and finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block over 27 minutes. Johnson should be back in action Friday against the Lakers.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now