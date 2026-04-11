Cameron Johnson Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Though they could drop to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a loss and a Lakers win over the Jazz, the Nuggets will prioritize rest for Johnson and multiple other key rotation players. Johnson will wind up sitting out two straight games to close out the regular season, but he should be ready to handle a 30-plus-minute role once postseason play gets underway. Though Johnson shot a career-best 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from long distance in his first season in Denver, he was limited to just 54 appearances and saw his counting statistics take a hit while taking on a lower-usage role than he had handled with Brooklyn in 2024-25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-264 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 66 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 66 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Johnson See More