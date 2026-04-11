Cameron Johnson Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Johnson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Though they could drop to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a loss and a Lakers win over the Jazz, the Nuggets will prioritize rest for Johnson and multiple other key rotation players. Johnson will wind up sitting out two straight games to close out the regular season, but he should be ready to handle a 30-plus-minute role once postseason play gets underway. Though Johnson shot a career-best 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from long distance in his first season in Denver, he was limited to just 54 appearances and saw his counting statistics take a hit while taking on a lower-usage role than he had handled with Brooklyn in 2024-25.