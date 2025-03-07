Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 11:55am

Johnson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to left knee soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson will be sidelined for the first time since Feb. 4, ending a streak of 12 consecutive appearances. The Nets could need Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton to take on higher usage on the top unit while Johnson is sidelined.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
