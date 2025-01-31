Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson Injury: Still out Saturday

Published on January 31, 2025

Johnson (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Rockets.

Johnson will miss his fifth straight contest Saturday due to a sprained right ankle. However, the 28-year-old forward is considered day-to-day, so his next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Houston. Until Johnson is able to return to action, Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams should continue to receive increased playing time.

