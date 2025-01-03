Cameron Johnson Injury: Suffers ankle injury late Thursday

Johnson turned his ankle on the final play during Thursday's win over the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. He finished the game with 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt) and five rebounds across 39 minutes.

Johnson suffered the injury whilst battling for a rebound with teammate, Ziaire Williams. He underwent testing following the game, which returned a negative result. However, he was seen leaving the arena on crutches, placing him in some doubt ahead of Saturday's matchup against the 76ers. Johnson has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, continuing to string together arguably the best stretch of his career.