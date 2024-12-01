Cameron Johnson Injury: Tweaks ankle late Sunday

Johnson sprained his left ankle in the final minute of Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. "I just tweaked it...I'll be fine," Johnson said after the game. "I'm gonna do everything I can right now to get it ready for [Monday's game against the Bulls] and evaluate. But I'm gonna fight to play."

Johnson checked out of the game with 18 seconds remaining and finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes. The 28-year-old walked back to the bench with a limp, and though he downplayed the issue afterward, Johnson is now dealing with sprains to both of his ankles after turning his right ankle in a game last week against the Warriors. His status will be something to monitor closely heading into Monday's game, and if Johnson is sidelined, the team could be forced to rely more heavily on Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford to fill minutes at forward.