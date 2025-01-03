Cameron Johnson Injury: Unlikely to play against Philly
Johnson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson sprained his right ankle in the closing seconds of Thursday's 113-110 win over the Bucks, finishing with 26 points and five rebounds over 39 minutes. The good news for the sixth-year forward is that X-rays and further imaging came back negative, but the injury could still be severe enough for him to warrant a multi-game absence. Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson should all see increased playing time for as long as Johnson is sidelined.
