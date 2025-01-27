Cameron Johnson Injury: Will be re-evaluated in one week
Johnson (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Kings, will miss the club's next two games and is set to be re-evaluated sometime next week, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson's next chance to return to game action will come next Tuesday against the Rockets while he deals with a right ankle sprain. With the 28-year-old remaining sidelined for an extended period, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin are candidates for increased roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now