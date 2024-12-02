Cameron Johnson Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Chicago

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson injured his left ankle in the final minute of Sunday's loss to the Magic, and the injury is severe enough that the sixth-year guard will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season. The injury-riddled Nets will turn to Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson for increased minutes Monday due to Johnson's absence.