Cameron Johnson Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Johnson (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson will miss a fourth straight game due to a nagging back injury, and the Nets might decide to shut him down for the rest of the season sooner rather than later, since they have only three games left to play. Johnson's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Thursday. With Johnson out, there will be more minutes available for the likes of Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams.