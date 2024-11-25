Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson Injury: Won't return Monday vs. Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Golden State, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports. He contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes.

Johnson sustained a right ankle sprain during the first half and attempted to play through it in a depleted frontcourt. However, the 28-year-old forward was ruled out during halftime, meaning Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets

