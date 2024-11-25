Cameron Johnson Injury: Won't return Monday vs. Warriors

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Golden State, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports. He contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes.

Johnson sustained a right ankle sprain during the first half and attempted to play through it in a depleted frontcourt. However, the 28-year-old forward was ruled out during halftime, meaning Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time the rest of the way.