Cameron Johnson News: Available to play Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson was tabbed as a game-time call for Sunday, but the forward will suit up and return from a two-game absence. Johnson, who has been limited to just three appearances in January, should handle his regular workload as one of the Nets' primary weapons on offense in his return to the hardwood.
