Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Johnson (back) will play in Wednesday's game against Houston.

Johnson has been upgraded from probable to available for the opening leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set after dealing with back spasms. He's been limited to 22 and 23 minutes, respectively, over his last two appearances due to the back injury and a previous ankle issue.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
