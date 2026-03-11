Cameron Johnson News: Available Wednesday
Johnson (back) will play in Wednesday's game against Houston.
Johnson has been upgraded from probable to available for the opening leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set after dealing with back spasms. He's been limited to 22 and 23 minutes, respectively, over his last two appearances due to the back injury and a previous ankle issue.
