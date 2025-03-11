Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Balanced outing in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Johnson produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to Cleveland.

Johnson had his hands on multiple areas of Tuesday's battle, leading all Brooklyn starters in assists and steals while finishing second on the Nets in scoring and rebounds in a balanced performance. Johnson has posted at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven contests, including in his last two outings.

