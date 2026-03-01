Cameron Johnson News: Cleared to play vs. Minnesota

Johnson (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Johnson is working through right ankle inflammation, but he has been given the green light to play in the front end of the Nuggets' back-to-back set. He has averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.8 steals over 32.5 minutes per game in his eight outings since returning from a 23-game absence due to a right knee contusion.