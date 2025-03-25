Cameron Johnson News: Comes close to double-double

Johnson registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 120-101 loss to Dallas.

Johnson finished just two assists away from recording a double-double, and while the Nets suffered a 19-point defeat, Johnson still posted a solid stat line. He remains an impact player on both ends of the court for the Nets, as evidenced by the fact that he's averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game over his last 10 contests.