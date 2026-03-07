Cameron Johnson News: Delivers five dimes in return

Johnson (ankle) recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 142-103 loss to the Knicks.

Considering the limited run he received in the blowout loss, Johnson provided some solid all-around production, but it's difficult to be bullish about his outlook moving forward even though he's moved past the ankle injury that kept him out the previous two contests. In addition to Johnson, the Nuggets welcomed Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back from a 17-game absence Friday, and with Peyton Watson (hamstring) also closing in on a return, a depleted Denver forward group will soon be back to full strength. Johnson could struggle to settle back into a regular 25-plus-minute role once that happens, as Gordon and Watson have both handily outperformed him when healthy this season and may be prioritized ahead of Johnson when all three players are available. Even while averaging 30.6 minutes per game over his 38 appearances on the season, Johnson's per-game marks of 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 three-pointers haven't been strong enough to make him a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.