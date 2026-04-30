Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Drops season-high 27 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Johnson notched 27 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 39 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Johnson did everything he could to get Denver over the line, scoring a season-high 27 points, including five triples. While it ultimately wasn't enough, it does remind fantasy managers just what he can do on the basketball court. Strong performance aside, Johnson's season as a whole was serviceable, at best. In 60 appearances, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per contest.

Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
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