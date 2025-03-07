Cameron Johnson News: Drops team-high 26 in loss

Johnson provided 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Warriors.

The 29-year-old forward led the Nets in scoring as he delivered 20-plus points for only the second time in his 12 games. Johnson is still tracking toward a career-best campaign, but he hasn't quite regained his prior form since returning in early February from an ankle injury. Over those dozen contests, Johnson is averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting just 42.8 percent from the floor and 32.9 percent from long range.