Cameron Johnson News: Efficient shooting performance
Johnson closed with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over Memphis.
Johnson might have a secondary role in the Nuggets' offensive scheme, but there's no question the sharpshooting forward is making the most of his opportunities of late. He's scored at least 17 points in each of his last four games, and he'll continue to have tons of scoring touches as long as he stays hot with his shooting. Over that four-game stretch, Johnson is making 45.5 percent of his threes on 5.5 attempts per contest.
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