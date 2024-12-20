Cameron Johnson News: Explodes for 33 points Thursday

Johnson finished Thursday's 101-94 win over the Raptors with 33 points (9-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Johnson has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, and he reached the 30-point mark for the first time since scoring a season-high 37 points in the Nov. 22 loss to the 76ers. Johnson has reached the 20-point mark in five of his last six appearances, averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in that stretch.