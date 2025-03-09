Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 2:53pm

Johnson (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers, Collin Helwig of Nets Daily reports.

Johnson did not play in Saturday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets due to left knee soreness, which was the first game he had missed since Feb. 4. He's been given the green light to play Monday, and he'll be expected to have an increased role on offense due to the absence of Cam Thomas (hamstring). Johnson has averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 threes across 30.0 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
