Cameron Johnson News: Fades injury report

Johnson (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson was in street clothes for Wednesday's loss to the Raptors due to rest purposes, but the sixth-year forward out of North Carolina will be available to play Friday. He has averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 32.5 minutes per game since the beginning of March.