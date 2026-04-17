Cameron Johnson News: Good to go for Game 1

Johnson (ankle) is available for Game 1 against Minnesota on Saturday.

The Nuggets kept Johnson off the court for their final two regular-season games, but they'll have the forward back on the floor for the start of the playoffs. A midseason right knee bone bruise limited Johnson to just 54 appearances in his debut season with Denver, but he did average solid 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per contest while shooting 43.1 percent from deep across his final 26 games.