Cameron Johnson News: Good to go Wednesday
Johnson (ankle) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson suffered a right ankle sprain Monday against the Warriors and was unable to return. He was previously listed as questionable on the injury report, but it sounds like it was a relatively minor sprain. There's no mention of any restrictions for Wednesday's game.
