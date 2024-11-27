Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Johnson (ankle) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson suffered a right ankle sprain Monday against the Warriors and was unable to return. He was previously listed as questionable on the injury report, but it sounds like it was a relatively minor sprain. There's no mention of any restrictions for Wednesday's game.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
